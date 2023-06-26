Lawrence Township has lifted its burn ban effective yesterday, the township supervisors announced in a press release.
“Due to several rain events during the past three weeks, the Lawrence Township Supervisors have lifted the Burn Ban for all of Lawrence Township effective Monday, June 26.
“The Lawrence Township Supervisors encourage all residents to refrain from burning leaves and brush and to utilize the compost site located on Mann Road if possible.
“The Lawrence Township Supervisors, along with the Lawrence Township fire chiefs will continue to monitor conditions and will reenact the burn ban if conditions change.”
Anyone with questions should email the supervisors at supervisors@lawrencepa.gov.; or call the office at 814-765-4551.
The township implemented the burn ban on June 6 after the area had several weeks of dry weather.