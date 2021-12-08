Lawrence Township Supervisors on Tuesday agreed to hold the line on taxes when they voted in favor of the 2022 tentative budget that keeps real estate taxes at 18 mills.
It is a balanced budget and calls for $4,997,488 in spending and revenue.
At 18 mills, this means resident with a home worth $100,000 would pay about $450 in real estate taxes. That rate of 18 mills is the maximum the township can tax real estate without court approval.
Secretary/Treasurer Barbara Shaffner said there are no major changes from last year’s budget.
For expenditures, the police department budget is $1,529,788 and accounts for about 30 percent of all of the township’s expenditures.
Other expenditures include $868,428 for roads and bridges, $835,652 for general government expenditures, $275,955 for the fire department, $444,249 for recycling, $113,727 for code enforcement, $90,000 for general service-highways, $86,287 for snow removal, $50,880 for parks, and $14,250 for street lights.
The township is anticipating receiving $2,173,512 in local tax revenue, which includes $1,027512 in real estate tax revenue, $200,000 from the Local Services Tax, $550,000 from the earned income tax, $85,000 from the real estate transfer tax.
The township is also budgeting for $2,314,683 in non-revenue receipts, which includes $323,000 in American Recovery Act funds, $354,434 in local grants/Clearfield County Conservation District grants, $396,762 in grants from the state Department of Environmental Protection, $195,000 from Act 13, natural gas impact fees, $141,143 from prior year Act 13 fees, $145,000 in pension contributions, $106,747 from the Clearfield Area School District for the school resource officer and $149,486 from prior year fund balance.
The township’s state Liquid Fuels budget is $509,293, of which $295,000 for roads and bridges, $88,000 is budgeted for snow removal, $84,093 for capital purchases, $32,000 for repairs, and $10,000 for signs and signals.
The township supervisors will vote on the final budget at its meeting on Dec. 21.