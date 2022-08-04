Lawrence Township Supervisors this week continued discussions on the proposed merger of its police department with the Clearfield Borough Police Department to form a regional police department.
According to township Secretary/Treasurer Barbara Shaffner, supervisors made some changes to the proposed charter agreement such as listing the township building as the location of the police station and the township’s treasurer as the treasurer of the regional police department.
Township Solicitor William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield said he looked at the proposed agreement and said it isn’t quite ready yet. He said some of the language is still too vague and a few changes need to be made.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said this isn’t surprising because the proposed charter agreement is a standard “boilerplate” agreement submitted by the state.
“Yes, and there are a few issues that are in your interest to resolve,” Shaw said. “My advice is to hold off on this.”
Shaw said he wants to talk to attorney Dan Nelson of Philipsburg who is representing the regional police commission.
Supervisors agreed to put a stay on approving the charter agreement until Shaw can speak to Nelson.
Ruffner said getting the charter agreement is the next step that needs to be resolved before they can move on to getting union issues resolved and begin looking at who would be the chief of the new regional department.
In other township business:
- Chief Douglas Clark presented the police department’s statistics for the month of July. He said the department had 41 criminal arrests, six DUI arrests, one drug arrest, nine summary criminal arrest, 68 traffic citations, 65 traffic stops, issued 53 written warnings, attended 24 court hearings, served 23 warrants, investigated 15 accidents and responded to 1,74 total incidents. Clark also reported he selected Officer Nathan Lash as the patrol officer of the month.
- Supervisors voted to hire Mark Kelly of the Curwensville Police Department as a part-time police officer. Kelly will continue to work for the Curwensville Police Department and would work for the township during his days off, Clark said.