Lawrence Township Supervisors this week voted to institute a burn ban effective immediately and will be in effect until the end of the month due to the dry conditions.
The resolution bans open burning, which is defined as the burning of garbage, leaves, brush, grass, litter, paper and vegetable matter related to land clearing.
The burn ban does not affect the use of propane, gas or charcoal barbecues or stoves. Campfires confined to fire rings in licensed campgrounds are also allowed, according to a press release from the township.
For more information contact the supervisors at supervisors@lawrencepa.gov.
The supervisors voted to implement the burn ban on a 2-0 vote, Supervisor Brian Collins was absent.
In other business:
- Roadmaster Jim King reported the township has been conducting dust control on dirt roads near homes. He said the township can’t afford to treat all the roads because it would cost in excess of $100,000. But if residents have complaints about dust, contact the township and they will go out and put some calcium on the roads to try to control it.
- Supervisors voted to interview applicants for a part-time member of the road crew.
- Supervisors voted to re-advertise for the repair of Lick Run Road after the township didn’t receive any bids for the project.
- Chief Vincent McGinnis of the Clearfield Regional Police Department presented the statistics for the month of May, 35 criminal arrests, 14 non traffic arrests, four DUI arrests and nine drug arrests, 35 traffic citations were issued, 109 traffic stops, five parking complaints, there was a total of 748 incidents including 16 accidents and filed a total of 113 charges for the month. McGinnis also reported all the department’s police officers have been certified with the department’s new firearms and they are now being used. The regional police department purchased Glock 17 9mm handguns when it was formed in March and all the police officers had to go to the firing range and be certified in the new handguns before they could be used.