Lawrence Township Supervisors this week appointed Jim King of Clearfield as it’s new roadmaster.
It is a full-time position, and King will be paid a salary of $22 per hour.
Updated: September 21, 2022 @ 11:47 pm
King replaces Ronald Woodling as roadmaster. The supervisors voted to “separate” Woodling from the position of roadmaster in August.
In police matters, Chief Douglas Clark of the police department recommended the supervisors look into ordering a new police vehicle next month because it can take nine or 10 months to be delivered.
In other business, Code Enforcement Officer Agatha Lauder reported the township was able to acquire a blighted property at 50 White Rd. She said the residence and two sheds on the property are slated for demolition. Lauder said she received quotes for the demolition and they are coming in at a little less than $7,000.
The supervisors also approved:
beginning preparations for the construction of a new building to store the township’s stone. But Supervisor Randy Powell said the township is still waiting for the drawings for the building to be completed before they can start on actual construction of the building.
