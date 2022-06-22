Lawrence Township Supervisors this week hired Agatha Lauder as a part-time code enforcement/zoning officer.
Lauder served as township code/zoning officer for several years before resigning in April 2013.
Lauder is also employed as a part-time illegal dumping enforcement officer for Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority
As code/zoning officer, Lauder will be paid $17 per hour and will work when she is available.
The township has been looking for a full-time code officer since the departure of Debra Finkbeiner last April, but re-advertised for the position last month after they were unable to find any qualified candidates.
Now that the township has hired Lauder, they are no longer looking to fill the position for the time being, Supervisor Randy Powell said.
In other business, Lawrence Township Recreation Park Board Chairman Larry Putt and member Rick Redden have resigned from the board. Powell thanked Putt for his 30 years of service on the board. Putt has served on the board since 1992. Supervisors voted to advertise for their replacements.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner also reminded contractors that the township has advertised for bids for fencing for the new dog park at the Lawrence Township Recreation Park. The deadline to submit bids is June 30.