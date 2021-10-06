The Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors discussed purchasing a backup generator for the township building/police station at its meeting Tuesday night.
Recent power failures in the area have caused significant problems for township operations. Township Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said the township should look into purchasing a backup generator.
Chief Douglas Clark of the police department agreed and said the last power outage shut down the police department’s phones and internet service for several hours.
Although the township does have a backup battery in its IT (Information Technology) room, it only lasts for about 20 minutes, Ruffner said.
“When that fails, we lose everything,” Ruffner said. “We lose our internet, our computers, our phones.”
He said the last power outage reset all the servers and the switches and created a lot of problems for the township offices and the police department.
To save money, Ruffner said the township might not have to get a generator strong enough to power the entire building, perhaps just the heat, lights, garage doors, internet and computers for the police station and the township offices.
However, Supervisor Randy Powell said the way the building is set up, the township would probably have to get a generator to power the entire building. He suggested they have a professional come in and look at the building to see what needs to be done.
Ruffner agreed and said if the township needs to spend the extra money to power the entire building, that’s what they will have to do.
Roadmaster Ron Woodling said they are fortunate in that there is natural gas service at the building, so the township could use a natural gas backup generator.
Ruffner agreed and said the backup generator would likely be powered by natural gas.