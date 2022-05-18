Lawrence Township Supervisors on Tuesday decided to delay discussions on the status of its roadmaster.
Roadmaster Ron Woodling asked the supervisors if he could become a member of the union like other members of the road crew.
At the previous township meeting, supervisors voted to give Woodling 90 days notice that they were terminating the roadmaster agreement between Woodling and the township. The agreement requires the township to give Woodling 90 days notice of its termination.
Supervisor Randy Powell said the supervisors would have to talk about it first.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner told Woodling he couldn’t become a member of the union until the roadmaster agreement is ended.
Powell then asked for an executive session to discuss the matter.
Woodling asked if it could be discussed in an open meeting, and a representative of a local radio station remarked that the state’s Sunshine Law allows Woodling to request that the discussion be held in an open meeting.
Solicitor William A. Shaw Jr. said he is not familiar with this provision and suggested the supervisors to not say anything more on the issue until he has the chance to look into it further.
Powell then rescinded his motion for an executive session and the meeting was adjourned.
In other business, the supervisors opened bids for driving surface aggregate stone at its meeting Tuesday night.
DSA stone is for Pifer Road. Supervisors awarded the bid to New Enterprise Stone and Lime in th amount of $52,800.
However, the bid from Glen O. Hawbaker of State College was $66 lower at $52,734. Solicitor William A. Shaw Jr. noted that the company is currently engaged in some litigation with the state over whether the company can enter into any government contracts.
Since there is little difference between the bids and to avoid any potential litigation issues, Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner made the motion to accept the New Enterprise bid instead of the Glen O. Hawbaker bid, and the motion was approved unanimously.
All three supervisors were in attendance.