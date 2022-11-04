Lawrence Township Supervisors voted to authorize Code Enforcement Officer Agatha Lauder to begin the process of having a dilapidated building on Good Street torn down.
Lauder asked the supervisors for authorization to get quotes from contractors to have the building at 164 Good St. razed.
Lauder said multiple letters were sent to the owners about the property, and the owners have had more than enough time to address the issue.
“So for the safety of the public, I would like to get quotes to have it torn down,” Lauder said.
Lauder said the township is going to place a lien against the property to have the building removed.
“We need to do it for the safety of the neighborhood,” Lauder said.
In other business:
- Sgt. Julie Curry gave the monthly police department report for October. She said there were 52 criminal arrests, six DUI arrests, four drug arrests, four summary arrests, 47 traffic arrests, 117 traffic stops, 94 warning issues and five parking complaints.
- On the recommendation of Solicitor William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield, supervisors voted to approve the 2018 Property Maintenance Code.
- Supervisors voted to apply for a state Department of Transportation Multi-Modal grant for $553,500 with a total project cost of $720,000 for improvements on Flegal Road.
- Supervisors voted to purchase a Ford F-600 snowplow with an 11-foot bed for a cost of $64,394 through the state’s Co-Stars program from Tri-Star of Blairsville.