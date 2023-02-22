Lawrence Township Supervisors have approved a new contract with road crew employees.
It is a four-year contract that would give employees a $1 per hour raise in the first year and 75 cents per hour in the final three years, according to Supervisor Chairman Jeremy Ruffner.
The road crew currently has seven full-time and two part-time employees with one open full-time position. The township is currently advertising for applications for the open position.
In other business, supervisors voted to:
- reappoint Tim Janocko and Andrew Bloom to the Recreation Park Board for a term to end on March 18, 2028.
- award the bid to demolish the building at 227 Clark St. to BJO Excavating of Clearfield for $10,484.
- obtain quotes on demolishing the building at 58 Deacon Rd. as the owner is willing to sign the demolition permit. The township is placing a lien on the property to recover the cost and the land would eventually be sold at judicial sale, Code Enforcement Officer Agatha Lauder said.
- authorize advertising for bids for paving once the paving list is completed. Supervisor Randy Powell said the supervisors and the roadmaster will have to sit down and make the difficult decision which roads will be paved this year, as paving costs have increased substantially. For example completing Cole Hill Road is estimated to cost $512,000, Powell said.