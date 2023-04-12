The Lawrence Township Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of a solar power plant along 104th Cavalry Road at its meeting Tuesday night.
Cavalry Road Solar of Lowell Mass. is proposing to construct a solar power plant on three parcels with a combined area of 232 acres along Cavalry Road. The land is zoned rural agriculture and it requires a conditional use approval from the township supervisors, Code Enforcement Officer Agatha Lauder said.
The conditional use allows the supervisors to place conditions on the power plant to limit any adverse affects on residents.
The property doesn’t have a street address because there are no structures on them, Lauder said
Lauder said the property was formerly mined and the township has had significant problems with illegal dumping on the site and said the solar power plant could help deter this, according to a previous article in The Progress.
Lauder said the company wouldn’t have a start date for construction until the conditional use and the land development plan is approved by the township.
In other business:
The planning commission voted to recommend approval for,
- The land development plan by Village Road Partners of Curwensville to construct three rental structures along Village Road. Each of the buildings will have units for two families, Lauder said. Tract one is 1.26 acres, tract two is 54.964 acres. The zoning is residential suburban. The property is owned by Carol Lawhead Duke.
- The land development plan for Blue Sky Rentals to add additional storage units at its rental storage business behind Arby’s.
- The lot consolidation/subdivision application by Shari Merry at 707 Jade Road. The total tract is 2.684 acres.