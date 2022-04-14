Lawrence Township Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of the improvements at the Clearfield Armory at its meeting Monday.
The planning commission recommended approval of the land development renovation plans for the Clearfield Readiness Center (Clearfield Armory) located at 652 Coal Hill Rd.
The overall goal of the project is to improve the existing facility including a new entrance and some additional parking, according to Civil Engineer Matt Szczur EIT, of H.F. Lenz Company, which submitted the plans.
The renovations include changing the driveway so there isn’t a straight approach to the building, to improve security and alleviate some congestion in front of the building, Szczur said.
There will also be additional parking areas added that are closer to the building with ADA accessible parking spots.
A small vestibule will also be added to provide a better entranceway. There will also be internal improvements such as HVAC, energy efficiency and to bring the building up to code, Szczur said.
There will be some stormwater drainage improvements including installing a new storm water basin, Szczur said.
Szczur said he didn’t know the timeline for the completion of the improvements.
In other business:
The planning commission recommended approval on the following applications.
- Subdivision submitted by Curry & Associates of Clearfield for the PA & Ohio Rod and Gun Club for 0.67 acres on Pifer Road to be purchased by Mark and Sharon Graham.
- Approve the conditional use application for timbering by Harvey Miller on property along Flegal Road owned by John Theis Jr. The parcels are 20.73 acres.