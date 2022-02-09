The Lawrence Township Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of three applications at its meeting Tuesday night:
- Conditional use permit for timbering by Rodney Swatsworth along Fork Run Road on property owned by William Brian, conditional on the the township receiving all necessary paperwork.
- Conditional use permit for timbering on property owned by Gary and Debbie Parker on Camp Road, conditional on the township receiving all necessary paperwork.
- Application for a subdivision by Danny Russell on Scale House Road owned by Joseph Waroquier. There is a private road on the property and the approval is conditional on the homes that use the private road are not landlocked when the road is relocated.
The applications will go before the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors for final approval.