For our final fair food review, Courier Express sports writer Tyler Kolesar and I went to Larry’s Barbecue stand located on Park Drive at the Clearfield County Fair.
Owned by Larry and Karen Garner of LaJose, they founded the company in 2018 and have been vendors at the Clearfield County Fair since 2019.
The Garners use their own spice rub and cook their pork and brisket in a smoker that they built themselves in a concession stand/trailer that they also built themselves, Larry Garner said.
The Garners don’t rush cooking their barbecue. They slow cook their meat at low heat — about 200 degrees — and Larry Garner said good-sized brisket could take as much as 30 hours to cook.
They don’t automatically put barbecue sauce on the meat and instead, give the customer the option, Larry Garner said.
Karen Garner makes all of their cole slaw and macaroni and cheese for their stand.
Larry Garner said he started the business because he has always loved to cook. And prior to starting the business, Larry Garner said he was a truck driver for 33 years.
In 2012 he bought a smoker and began making barbecue for friends and family. He said everyone liked it, so he and his wife decided to start their own business.
“It’s just something we both like to do,” Larry Garner said, adding they built the business, literally from the ground up.
“This unit (food stand) was hand built by my wife and I, the smoker in the back was also built by us and it was all of our design,” Larry Garner said. They built their storage truck as well.
Because the did it themselves, it took several years to get the business up and running. He said he built it piece by piece to avoid the pressures of going into debt.
Larry Garner said they prefer to stay local and the Clearfield County Fair is the only fair they attend as vendors. Most of their events are street festivals, car shows, etc. and in the winter months they perform private catering.
The business is centered around their pulled pork and brisket, but one of the business’s big sellers is their french fries, which are not fried, but cooked in an air fryer. Using an air fryer makes the fries less “greasy” than the traditional frying and they have four air fryers in their stand to keep up with demand.
Recently, he said they expanded their menu to offer salads and gluten free items as well because not everyone wants or is able to eat the same things. He added that some people just want a change from eating greasy food at festivals and fairs.
I ordered the pulled pork slider without barbecue sauce on a Hawaiian sweet roll with a side of coleslaw.
The slider was overflowing with pork and I ate about half the sandwich plain and ate the rest with coleslaw added on top to try it both ways. Both options were excellent and the pork was juicy with a nice smoky taste that wasn’t overpowering. It went well with the homemade coleslaw. My biggest difficulty was trying to keep the coleslaw from spilling all over myself because the sandwich was so full of pork.
Tyler ordered a brisket sandwich with barbecue sauce served on a hoagie roll and a taco style side salad with pulled pork, salsa sour cream and tortilla chips.
Tyler said he too enjoyed the brisket sandwich and the pulled pork and salad and said he would order both of them again.