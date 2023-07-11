EBENSBURG — State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr., R-Clearfield/Cambria, is hosting two Free License Plate Replacement Events this month. On Thursday, July 13, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Greater Johnstown High School and Tuesday, July 18, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in Ebensburg at the Ghost Town Trail parking lot, S. Julian Street at YPCC entrance.
These events provide area residents the opportunity to have damaged and illegible license plates replaced for free. All Pennsylvania license plates, including personalized and specialty plates are eligible for replacement at no cost through these events.
“If pulled over by the police, residents can be fined $120 for a damaged license plate. I want to make these fines avoidable for constituents,” Langerholc said.
For more information, call Langerholc’s office at 814-266-2277.