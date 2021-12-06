Five local projects were awarded state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants totaling $3 million for necessary health and economic development initiatives, according to Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr., R-Clearfield/Cambria.
- Cambria County was awarded $1 million for the Cambria County Public Safety upgrades and construction of six new radio towers and the modification of existing towers.
- The Cambria County War Memorial Authority was awarded $500,000 for renovations and roof work at the Cambria County War Memorial.
- The John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport was awarded $575,000 to renovate and upgrade Hangar 15C. Hangar 15C improvements will include almost a complete overhaul of the building interior and exterior, including but not limited to roof and gutter replacement, replacement of hangar doors and metal wall panels, installation of new interior fans, heaters, lighting (LED), plumbing upgrades, and other interior and exterior renovations and upgrades.
- Bedford County Redevelopment Association was awarded $375,000 for the construction of the Bedford County Business Park I Building. The project focuses on the vertical construction of the multi-tenant industrial building and the tenant fit-out space. This will create 24,000 square foot of flex space at the business park.
- Mount Aloysius College was awarded $550,000 for the Ilmsen Living and Learning for additions to the existing dorm, student room updates, electrical, fire protection, and code upgrades.
“I am pleased that tax dollars are returning to our communities to help fund these important infrastructure projects,” said Langerholc. “These awards will further enhance our region – providing new opportunities for residents and as a travel destination to those outside our area – showcasing our region and providing economic impact.
RACP is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. RACP projects are authorized in the Redevelopment Assistance section of a Capital Budget Itemization Act, have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity.