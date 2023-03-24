HARRISBURG – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) recently announced more than $8 million in Commonwealth Financing Authority funding is being awarded for local projects in Centre and Clearfield counties.
“The approval of these grants by the CFA will provide immense benefits to our community,” Langerholc said. “I look forward to seeing the organizations complete these projects across the 35th Senatorial District to enhance the quality of life for our residents.”
Grants were approved for the following projects:
- Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership for EMS building project — $200,000
- Rush Township for improvements along Richard Street — $129,600
- Beccaria Township for the purchase of a mowing tractor — $148,428
- Burnside Borough to purchase a plow truck — $71,873
- Curwensville Borough for streetscape improvements — $525,000
- Grampian Borough for ADA accessibility and renovations at the fire hall — $31,750
- Gulich Township to pave two roads in the Village of Morann — $160,958
- Lawrence Township for repairing a bridge — $80,000
- Penn Township to repave three roads — $210,000
Funding for the projects is being provided through the CFA which was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to administer the commonwealth’s economic stimulus packages. Specifically, the projects were awarded through the Local Share Account and the Multimodal Transportation Fund.