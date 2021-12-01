BRADFORD — The Kinzua Quality Deer Cooperative (KQDC) announces that Saturday, Dec. 4, is the last day to enter your harvested deer into the Deer Hunters’ Raffle at the KQDC deer check station on state Route 59 in Marshburg. The deer check station is located 0.4 miles east of Timberdoodle Flats Wildlife Trail on state Route 59. The check station will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Hunters bringing in antlerless deer will be eligible for a $500 raffle. Hunters bringing in an antlered deer will be eligible for a $250 raffle. John Dzemyan, KQDC coordinator, reminds hunters that all deer brought to the check station help contribute to better data for management within the KQDC, but it is critically important that KQDC receive more deer harvested with DMAP or antlerless permits.
All deer will be weighed, measured and aged for free for hunters. Hunters will receive a fluorescent orange KQDC hat for bringing their deer to the check station and a ticket on the raffle.
The KQDC is an on-going demonstration, begun in 2000, of how hunting can be used to meet the goals of multiple publics for managing deer. A partnership of forest landowners, forest managers, biologists, hunters and local businesses developed the program which relies on hunters to manage deer density on a representative forested area.