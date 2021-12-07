HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley School Board re-elected Cassandra Kitko as board president and held the oath of office for four recently elected board members at its reorganization meeting Monday night.
Don Wonderling of Houtzdale, Stacey Warrick-Williams of Madera, Robert Ferguson of Houtzdale and Rachel Perea of Smoke Run were administered the oath of office by Temporary President Albert Adams.
The following appointments were also made at the reorganizational meeting, Clearfield County Career and Technology Center Board representatinve Nathan Dotts, alternate Larry Saup; Central Intermediate Unit No. 10 representative Ruth Saup, alternate Warrick Williams, Pennsylvania School Board Association representative, employee relations contact and legislative policy representative Kitko.
And the committee assignments are as follows,
- Althletic/Co-Curriculum Adams, chair, Nathan Dotts, and Wonderling.
- Buildings and Grounds, Larry Saup, chair, Wonderling, and Dotts.
- Curriculum/Instruction, Kitko, chair, Adams, Perea.
- Emergency Purchases Larry Saup, chair, Kitko, Ferguson.
- Grants/Technology, Adams, chair, Dotts, Warrick-Williams.
- Negotiations Ruth Saup, chair, Kitko, Warrick-Williams.
- Personnel/Finance, Kitko, chair, Wonderling, Ruth Saup.
- Policy Review, Warrick-Williams, chair, Dotts, Perea.
- Safety/Security, Adams, chair, Ferguson, Kitko.
- Tax Appeal, Warrick-Williams, chair, Ferguson, Kitko.
- Transportation, Wonderling, chair, Perea, Dotts.
The board also had a regular business meeting following the reorganizational meeting and approved the following motions.
- Field trip requests, Future Farmers of America Advisor Kayla Edmiston and four FFA students to the Agricultural Communication Establishes Success leadership conference in Harrisburg Feb. 5-6. The cost is $698, of which the FFA student fund will pay $200. Science Teacher Jeffrey Zeak to take Environmental Science students to the Earth Day event on April 20 at Parker Dam. Transportation cost is $270.
- Personnel changes, approve tenure for Marissa Douthit, special education teacher and Abigail Houston, secondary social studies teacher. Resignations Douthit, special education teacher. The district has the right to enforce a 60 day hold until Jan. 18, 2022 and advertise for a special education teacher and an elemetary school teacher; Mary Anne Swartz, head cook high school cafeteria for retirement purposes.
- Staff mentors, Monica Krejnus, secondary science teacher for Jody Rauch, secondary science teacher and Erin Hall, elementary special education teacher for Tessa Smith, elementary special education teacher.
- Extend the offer of employment to Kate Fox as girls basketball scorekeeper.
- Buildings and grounds, accept proposal from Stiffler, McGraw & Associates of Hollidaysburg for design details, contract documents and construction administration and inspection for the parking lot paving project. Aprove the quote from Hallstrom-Clark Electric to connect technology equipment to the emergency generator at a cost of $4,000.