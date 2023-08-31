HARRISBURG – If you own a commercial driver’s license or are thinking about applying for one, state Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-Cambria/Clearfield, has an event that should interest you.
“On Thursday, Sept. 21, I’m hosting a truck driver’s forum for anyone who needs a CDL when they get behind the wheel,” said Kephart. “There are plenty of drivers in this area with our proximity to Interstate 80, and this is an opportunity to ask and have answered any questions they may have related to their job.”
The forum will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the Clearfield Fairgrounds, 5615 Park St., Clearfield. A question-and-answer session will follow presentations by the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission and Pennsylvania State Police Motor Carrier Enforcement Division.
“This is your chance to discuss issues such as PUC authority, weight limits, rest stops and inspections,” Kephart added. “We only ask that you register in advance, so we know how many people to prepare for.”
Anyone planning to attend should either call Kephart’s Clearfield district office at 814-765-0609 or visit his website, www.RepKephart.com.