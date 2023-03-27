HARRISBURG — State Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-Clearfield/Cambria, is hosting two open house events in the area in April:
- April 5 — Osceola Mills, 600 Lingle St., from 4-7 p.m.
- April 12 — Clearfield, 315 E. Market St. from noon to 3 p.m.
Light refreshments will be served at each open house.
The 73rd District consists of the following municipalities:
- Cambria County, the townships of Barr, East Carroll, Elder, Susquehanna and West Carroll, and the boroughs of Carrolltown, Hastings, Northern Cambria and Patton; and in
- Clearfield County, the townships of Beccaria, Bigler, Boggs, Bradford, Burnside, Chest, Cooper, Covington, Decatur, Girard, Goshen, Graham, Gulich, Jordan, Karthaus, Knox, Lawrence, Morris, Pine and Woodward, and the boroughs of Brisbin, Burnside, Chester Hill, Clearfield, Coalport, Glen Hope, Houtzdale, Irvona, Osceola Mills, Ramey, Wallaceton and Westover.
Questions about this or any legislative issue should be directed to Kephart’s Clearfield district office at 814-765-0609, his Hastings office at 814-247-6210 or his Osceola Mills office at 814-339-6544.