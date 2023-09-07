CLEARFIELD — Sept. 1 marked the start of a great funding opportunity for local government and nonprofit organizations, according to State Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-Cambria/Clearfield.
“Between now and Nov. 30, applications may be submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for Local Share Account grants,” said Kephart. “These awards will be distributed competitively for projects costing between $25,000 and $1 million that need funding and are in the public interest. Eligible projects include construction or renovation, acquisition, equipment and infrastructure.
“Grant recipients in our area were successful in securing nearly $2 million for local project funding last year such as new township roads, new township equipment and money for emergency service projects. We merely need our local officials and organizations to apply,” he added.
Eligible applicants include individual counties, boroughs and townships, municipal authorities, economic development agencies and redevelopment authorities. Projects that are grant worthy include those in the public interest which improve the quality of life of citizens in the community and are owned and maintained by an eligible applicant or a nonprofit organization. No funding match is needed for these needed for these projects.
Grants are facilitated through distribution of gaming revenue by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, which was established in 2004 to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages. Anyone who needs more information or is interested in submitting a grant application should visit www.dced.pa.gov and search “LSA Grants.”