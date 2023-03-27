HARRISBURG — The Moshannon Valley community will benefit from a series of recently-awarded grants, according to state Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-Clearfield/Cambria. One in particular supports health care and local emergency responders.
“Shuttering of Philipsburg State Hospital in 1991 put an incredible strain on availability of quality health care locally, due to longer trips to Clearfield, State College, and DuBois hospitals becoming necessary,” Kephart said. “Congratulations to the Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership for their successful effort to build a new ambulance headquarters on the site of the former hospital.”
Moshannon Valley Emergency Medical Services’ request for $200,000 was accepted and will facilitate construction of a nearly 10,000 square-foot building to replace the current facility, which is half that size. The grant is funded by statewide gaming revenue and distributed through the Commonwealth Financing Authority.
“Pennsylvanians deserve and expect quality health care, which in our area has been compromised due to lengthy response times which result from longer transport times,” added Kephart. “On behalf of local residents, I’d like to thank the partnership and MVEMS for initiating the process and being successful in their application.”
Kephart also recognized addition grants being supported through the Local Share Account (LSA):
- Beccaria Township – purchase of a mowing tractor ($148,428).
- Burnside Borough – purchase of a plow truck ($71,873).
- Gulich Township – paving of two roads in the village of Morann ($160,958)
- Lawrence Township – repair of the Lick Run bridge ($80,000).
- Pine Township – paving of Greenwood Road/T-488 in Pine and Pike townships, Clearfield County ($750,000).
“These are all infrastructure investments that satisfy and support basic needs in our communities,” said Kephart.
Statewide Local Share Account funding comes from the Pennsylvania Racehorse Development and Gaming Act (Act 2004-71), which enables distribution of gaming revenues through the Commonwealth Financing Authority and supports projects in the public interest within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.