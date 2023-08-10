IRVONA — Water quality in the borough of Irvona stands to be improved following the successful application for financial assistance by the town’s municipal authority, according to state Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-Clearfield/Cambria.
“There is an understood expectation that clean water will be the product when someone opens a faucet,” Kephart said. “That means infrastructure has to be maintained, and I’m happy to report this successful effort to keep that promise to the residents of Irvona.”
The Irvona Municipal Authority applied for and will receive a grant of more than $465,000 and a low-interest loan of more than $1.2 million for installation of a new polyvinyl chloride waterline to replace 14,000 feet of asbestos and cement waterline. The funding is made possible by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, which provides low-interest loans and grants for new construction or improvements to public and private drinking water, stormwater, and sewage treatment facilities.