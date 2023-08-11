PHILIPSBURG — The Keno Beezer Wiffle Ball Classic has entered its fifth year and each year it grows larger and larger. The wiffle ball tournament drew in 18 teams this year, with the tournament play being hotly contested from the very start.
Though there were plenty of teams participating worthy of winning the tournament, the favorites were Team Slabtown, who were the returning champions. However, things didn’t shake out the way they anticipated, as the winner of the tournament was Team BDE, comprised of three members; Ryan Whitehead, Ryan Kephart and Jeremy Whitehead.
Each team had to pay a $75 registration fee with the money raised going towards the Philipsburg-Osceola Education Foundation. The foundation then uses this money to help fund and enrich the educations of students within the district.
After the tournament, there was also a silent auction where signed sport memorabilia was auctioned off. The proceeds raised through the auction also benefitted the foundation.
Estelle Bowman, a Philipsburg-Osceola Board Member, was particularly pleased with how the tournament ran.
“We had 18 teams sign up and are very appreciative of everyone who came to support the P-O Foundation,” Bowman said. “It was a great day.”
The final amount of money raised for the foundation isn’t clear yet, however the total amount was enough to supply they school’s student scholarships and teacher grants.