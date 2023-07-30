Editors’ Note: For the past three years, Progress staff writer Jeff Corcino has brought the popular (and Keystone Media Award recipient) Fair Food Review to our readers along with another writer. This year, he is teaming up with Jake Michael to bring four reviews this week. This is the first.
For the first Fair Food Review of 2023, staff writers Jeff Corcino and Jake Michael visited the gourmet grill cheese sandwich stand Kay Melts of Dillsburg. Let it be known that this is Jake’s first-ever attendance at the Clearfield County Fair.
Located along Paddock Drive near the cattle barns, owner Kayleena Miller started the stand last October and has already been to roughly 100 events, but this is the stand’s first time at the Clearfield County Fair.
The stand offers a variety of grilled cheese sandwiches including chicken parmesan, ham and cheese melt, chicken bacon ranch, Hawaiian melt, buffalo chicken melt and a Smore’s melt.
The stand also serves bowls of macaroni and cheese that can be ordered either plain or with barbecued chicken or crab meat.
Miller said she uses nothing but fresh, high quality ingredients for all of the establishment’s food and noted their barbecued chicken is made in-house, seasoned with their own special marinade and it is slow cooked for more than two hours.
Tthe sandwiches are made to order while you wait, so they come out fresh and hot.
The stand also offers fresh squeezed lemonade along with a variety of fruit flavors such as peach, raspberry, strawberry and mango.
Jake and I had the stand’s most popular sandwich — the “Cowboy” — which includes barbecue pulled chicken, bacon, onion straws, pickles, ranch, cheese and barbecue sauce on sourdough bread.
We both thought the sandwich was delicious and flavorful and we would definitely eat there again. The chicken barbecue was the dominant flavor in the sandwich, but it didn’t overpower the other ingredients.
Jake noted that usually when one gets a sandwich like this it often gets soggy, but this sandwich stayed crispy the entire time we were eating it. The sandwich is also quite large and filling and Jake and I each ate a half.
The stand’s sandwiches range in price from $7 for a regular grilled melt to $12 for the Cowboy.
To drink, I had the mango lemonade and Jake had the strawberry lemonade, which we both enjoyed. Unlike many fruit flavored lemonades, which are often very sweet, these were not overwhelmed by sugar, which we both thought was a pleasant surprise.