Several blood drives are scheduled in Clearfield, Jefferson and Clarion counties throughout the month of July:
Clearfield County
- DuBois YMCA, July 11 from Noon-5:30 p.m.
- Curwensville Alliance, July 12 from 1-6 p.m.
- Parkside Community Center, July 20
- Clearfield Elks, July 26
- Masonic Lodge, Coalport, July 31 from 12:30-5:30 p.m.
Jefferson County
- Brookville Church of God, July 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Punxsutawney VFW, July 7, from Noon-5 p.m.
- Town hall, Sykesville, July 12 from 1-6 p.m.
- Cobblestone Hotel and Suites, Punxsutawney, July 21 from Noon-5 p.m.
Clarion County
- Clarion Mall, July 14, from 1-5:30 p.m.
- Limestone Volunteer Fire Co., July 25 from 12:30-5:30 p.m.
- Wyndham, American Red Cross –Clarion, July 31 from Noon-5:30 p.m.