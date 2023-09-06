CLEARFIELD — The Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library has had a successful summer, leading to new construction in the future.
Visitation at the library is up in numbers, the library’s programs and clubs have been growing, and with the summer reading club spanning over 2500 members, funding has been in the right place.
According to Library Director Lisa Coval, funding has been so good for the library that they intend on putting a new addition onto the building. The new addition will be a new recreation and program room for the youth of the library’s service area.
The with this new building addition comes the starting of two new clubs at the library — the chess club and the Lego club.
“We’re really excited about the new addition we’re going to be putting onto the library and we’re just as excited about these new clubs and all of the new things we’re going to be able to do with it,” said Coval at Monday night’s Bradford Township meeitng. “We serve a big area — Clearfield Borough, Lawrence Township and Bradford Township — and I’m happy to be able to say that with this new addition we’re going to be able to serve you all even better.”
This new addition is going to be paid for by a grant the library was recently awarded. The grant is called the Keystone Grant, a grant designated specifically for libraries. This grant is matches dollar-for-dollar and matching funds may include cash, state and federal funds.
Coval was in attendance at Monday’s Bradford Township meeting as well to thank the supervisors for their donations over the years to the library.
“You all, as well as the other municipalities in the area, have been such a wonderful help to us when it comes to the yearly donations,” Coval said. “Each year you give us a donation and we really truly try to stretch every single dollar that we can. It is so greatly appreciated.”