Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee elected Todd Jeffries of the Philipsburg-Osceola School District as chairman at its meeting on Monday night.
Jeffries could not be present in person and attended the meeting via telephone.
Jeremiah Dobo of the West Branch Area School District was elected vice-chairman.
The joint operating committee rotates the chairmanship and the Superintendent of Record positions annually, and appointed Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina of P-O as Superintendent of Record.
The committee also voted to pay Paladina $434.85 per month for his services.
Philip Carr of the Clearfield Area School District was also appointed as legislative chairman.
The JOC also voted to hold its meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month, except for July, when there will be no meeting.
The committee also held its regular board meeting and approved the following motions and appointed Fanelli Willett Law Offices of Duncansville as solicitor at a rate of $135 per hour.
- Approve the agreement with Interim Healthcare of Western PA and Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and the CCCTC Practical Nursing Program for students to perform its clinical requirements at the facilities.
- Employ Michael Smeal as full-time custodian at a rate of pay of $13.20 per hour.