Clearfield County Jail’s iPad program has improved inmate behavior and increased revenue, according to jail officials.
Earlier this year, the CCJ implemented a policy where for a fee, inmates can be provided with a correctional iPad which allows the inmate to video chat and text with family members, listen to music, read books, watch movies, and have access the law library.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Clearfield County Prison Board, Commissioner Dave Glass reported that before the iPad program, the county would only receive about $10,000 per year in revenue from the inmate phone system. Now they are budgeting revenues of about $50,000 for next year, which includes revenue from the iPads.
Warden David Kessling said the tablets are in such demand the jail is doubling the amount of tablets it owns.
“The inmates use them all the time,” Kessling said. “They are very popular.”
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers noted that the tablets are a useful tool for inmate compliance and the inmates are now doing a lot of self-policing.
“Everybody kind of polices each other in the pod so the whole pod doesn’t lose its privileges,” Sayers said.
Sayers asked that revenues from the iPad program be placed on the monthly financial reports so they can monitor how it’s doing.
The iPad program was started in the first quarter of this year, Sayers said.