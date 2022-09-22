Clearfield County is housing some of its inmates in the Jefferson County due to ongoing construction work at the Clearfield County Jail.
Clearfield County Prison Board Warden David Kessling reported earlier this week the county is housing 23 inmates in Jefferson County Jail due to the renovation project at CCJ.
It costs Clearfield County $55 per day to house an inmate in the Jefferson County Jail.
The county is currently renovating the jail at an approximate cost of $13 million. The original renovations were expected to cost $9 million. But during the renovations it was discovered the roof needed additional work at a cost an additional $3.8 million. Clearfield County Commissioners are using a combination of bank loans to pay for the renovations.
Controller Robert Edwards reported the county has thus far spent $2,179,172 on the additional renovations.
Overall he said expenses are lower than expected at the jail and revenues are higher than anticipated.
Kessling reported the work release program has brought in $45,431 over the last year. Out of that money, $10,312 went to paying off inmates’ county fines, $410 went to paying district justice fines and costs, $3,852 went to inmate housing responsibility costs, room and board $11,886, urine testing $207, milage reimbursement $833, Domestic Relations $695 and the individuals on work release sent home $17,956 over the past year — and they spent $2,182 at the commissary in the jail.
Currently, there are only two inmates on work release because the jail sent only inmates who are serving sentences to the Jefferson County Jail. Pre-trial detainees are not being housed in Jefferson County in an effort to reduce transportation costs, Kessling said.
Inmates serving sentences are the ones who are on work release.
“I have to say the year to date totals are pretty impressive,” President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman, chairman, said. “I see this as very favorable and I hope it gets even better in the future.”
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers agreed and said because of the work release program, roughly $28,000 went to the county, which normally isn’t recovered.
In other business, the prison board heard presentations from companies seeking to provide Medically Assisted (drug) Treatment service at the jail.
PrimeCare Medical Inc. of Harrisburg, which currently provides medical services at the jail, the Clearfield County Comprehensive Treatment Center and Meshach Recovery Center of Philipsburg.
Commissioners will decide at a later date which services it wishes to provide and by which company