HARRISBURG — Auditor General Timothy DeFoor on Wednesday announced audit reports have been released for 16 volunteer firefighters’ relief associations (VFRAs) in Allegheny, Berks, Carbon, Clearfield, Erie, Fayette, Greene, Lancaster, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Northampton, Snyder and Washington counties.
In Clearfield County, Irvona Volunteer Fire Company Relief Association’s audit found “noncompliance with prior audit recommendation involving an undocumented expenditure. Also, failure to maintain a state sales tax exemption number.”
DeFoor said fire companies must be able to account for every last dollar of aid they receive.
DeFoor applauded eight VFRAs for having no audit findings.
The Department of the Auditor General distributes state aid for VFRAs and audits how they use the funds, which are generated by a 2% tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2021, $54 million went to 2,517 municipalities for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.
VFRAs may have future state aid withheld if they do not comply with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures. Relief associations are separate legal entities from the fire departments they support.
The department is required by law to audit volunteer fire relief associations and municipal pension plans that receive state aid through the department; liquid fuels tax usage by municipalities; various county offices and numerous other state government entities.
