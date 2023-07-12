Those with a passion for helping others and their community may find an opportunity to give back by attending the Inaugural Clearfield County Volunteer Fair, planned from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, at Lower Witmer Park in Clearfield, with a rain location of the Dimeling Senior Residence.
The event will feature a variety of community organizations seeking volunteers to support their cause. Attendees will have a chance to learn about these organizations and the ways they can become involved. They’ll also have a chance to win door prizes.
Free and open to all members of the public, the volunteer fair is organized by the Children’s Aid Society, the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation, and Mature Resources.
Space remains available for service-based nonprofit organizations seeking volunteers to register for the event. Contact Mary Beth Geppert at 814-765-2686, ex. 202 or marybethg@childaid.org for more information.