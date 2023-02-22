Lawrence Township continues to have issues with illegal dumping at its compost site.
At its meeting Tuesday night, Roadmaster Jim King reported the road crew recently has spent a lot of time cleaning up the compost site and it now looks better than it has in years.
“We finally got it completely cleaned up,” King said. “If we could just keep people from throwing all kinds of crazy garbage and plastic and everything else up there,” King said.
He said people are dumping all kinds of garbage and construction materials at the site. For example, someone dumped an entire deck at the site.
King said the township needs to install surveillance cameras at the site to catch people who are breaking the law by illegally dumping at the site.
“It’s getting out of hand,” King said.
Even closing the gate doesn’t work because then people just dump the garbage outside of the gate.
King said if something isn’t done to stop the illegal dumping, the garbage will end up getting into and destroying the new wood chipper the township recently purchased.
Last year, the township bought a new wood chipper for $480,000 — $350,000 of which was paid for in grant funds from the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Supervisor Chairman Jeremy Ruffner said the township is planning to install security cameras at the compost site in the near future.