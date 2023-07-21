Front and Centre Productions Inc. and IGNITE Youth Theatre are have announced the upcoming performance of ‘The Little Mermaid’ at the Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, July 30 at 2 p.m.
The musical is based on the animated 1989, Disney film, The Little Mermaid, and features music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman; with additional lyrics by Glenn Slater.
Front and Centre Productions’ IGNITE Youth Theatre is a program designed to provide young actors and actresses ages four through 18 the opportunity to share their talents on stage with others their age. Students feature from different school districts in the area, including Philipsburg-Osceola, West Branch, State College, Moshannon Valley, Clearfield and Bald Eagle Areas.
With a cast of about 90, IGNITE Youth Theatre is ready to take their audience on a adventure full of mermaids, magic, sea witches and love.
The Little Mermaid tells the story of a mermaid who gives up her voice to find true love. Ariel and her friends Flounder, Sebastian and Scuttle work together to explore a world where love wins, and they defeat the sea witch Ursula.
Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the door or at https://our.show/fac-littlemermaid for presale.