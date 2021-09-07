Pennsylvania gas prices have risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.29/g on Tuesday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.
Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 1.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 76.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $2.96/g while the most expensive is $3.69/g, a difference of 73.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state on Tuesday was $2.96/g while the highest is $3.69/g, a difference of 73.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g on Tuesday. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 96.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back ten years:
- Sept. 7, 2020: $2.52/g
- Sept. 7, 2019: $2.68/g
- Sept. 7, 2018: $3.07/g
- Sept. 7, 2017: $2.89/g
- Sept. 7, 2016: $2.32/g
- Sept. 7, 2015: $2.46/g
- Sept. 7, 2014: $3.46/g
- Sept. 7, 2013: $3.64/g
- Sept. 7, 2012: $3.81/g
- Sept. 7, 2011: $3.64/g
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- CLEARFIELD – $3.29/g at Sheetz, Nichols Street
- DUBOIS — $3.19/g at Pilot, Rich Highway
- HOUTZDALE — $3.29/g at Snappy’s, Elizabeth Street
- PHILIPSBURG — $3.29/g at Kwik Fill, N. Front Street
- WOODLAND — $3.29/g at Nittany Minit Mart, Woodland Bigler Highway
“As expected, Hurricane Ida’s disruption to the oil and refining industry led gas prices to rise over the last week, though thankfully, the rise wasn’t very significant,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
“With several Louisiana refineries poised to have power restored in the days ahead, the impact on gas prices could soon reverse, and with gasoline demand now likely to decline with the close of the summer driving season, I see the odds rising that gas prices will soon begin a seasonal downturn, accelerated by the expiration of summer gasoline requirements on Sept. 15.
“By Halloween, we could see the national average back under $3 per gallon.”