PHILIPSBURG — The Interstate 80 Viaduct Bridges on the border of Clearfield and Centre counties were renamed the Richard B. Whitehead Memorial Bridges at a special ceremony at Black Moshannon State Park yesterday morning.
Whitehead, an Air Force veteran, was killed at the age of 36 in an accident during the construction of the bridges on July 29, 1966, according to Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-73, of Clearfield.
Whitehead was born in Philipsburg on April 15, 1930, one of 10 children of Mae and Leslie Whitehead of Philipsburg. After graduating from the Philipsburg School District in 1949, Richard Whitehead joined the U.S. Air Force.
He returned home in 1953 and became a member of the Ironworkers, Local No. 772 (currently Local Union No. 3) of Clearfield, according to a press release from Rep. Scott Conklin, D-77.
“He served his country with dignity and to come home and have this happen to him is truly a tragedy,” Sankey said.
And with the renaming of the bridges, Sankey said Whitehead’s name and his legacy would live on in perpetuity.
Sankey said the dedication would have been sooner but the pandemic delayed it a few years.
“We are honoring him for his dedication and his work,” said Assistant District Executive for Construction Steve Fantechi of the state Department of Transportation.
Despite the heavy rains, a large number of the Whitehead family attended the ceremony, including Richard Whitehead’s younger brother and last surviving sibling, Norman Lee Whitehead of Sandy Ridge.
“I didn’t think it would be this big,” Whitehead said of the ceremony. “I’m glad it finally happened.”
Also in attendance were Richard Whitehead’s wife, Gayle Doyle of Jacksonville, Fla.; and his two children, Richard Doyle of Lakeland, Fla. and Julie Kerns of Jacksonville, Fla.
Richard Doyle said he was pleased with the ceremony.
“I thought it was wonderful,” Doyle said.