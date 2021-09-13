Pennsylvania gas prices have risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.29/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.
Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 1.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 77.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $2.99/g Monday while the most expensive is $3.59/g, a difference of 60.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Monday is $2.99/g while the highest is $3.59/g, a difference of 60.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15/g Monday. The national average is down 2.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back ten years:
- Sept. 13, 2020: $2.52/g
- Sept. 13, 2019: $2.69/g
- Sept. 13, 2018: $3.06/g
- Sept. 13, 2017: $2.87/g
- Sept. 13, 2016: $2.31/g
- Sept. 13, 2015: $2.43/g
- Sept. 13, 2014: $3.46/g
- Sept. 13, 2013: $3.60/g
- Sept. 13, 2012: $3.94/g
- Sept. 13, 2011: $3.64/g
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- CLEARFIELD — $3.29/g at Keystone, Park Avenue
- DUBOIS — $3.29/g at Jim’s Atlantic, W. DuBois Avenue
- KYLERTOWN — $3.19/g at Ike’s General Store, Rolling Stone Road
- PHILIPSBURG — $3.29/g at Sheetz, N. Front Street
“Sagging U.S. gasoline demand along with continued recovery after Hurricane Ida have helped gas prices edge slightly lower in most states from where they were a week ago. But with Tropical Storm Nicholas threatening another key area of refineries in Houston with significant rain, we could see the decline in prices hit the pause button,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
“While Nicholas would appear to be a minor storm, we could see a deluge of water — the same issue that caused some significant damage in Ida’s wake to refineries in Louisiana. Combined with the earlier storm, Nicholas could make things more challenging. However, as gasoline demand has now fallen for four straight weeks, there is more breathing room even if some capacity does temporarily go offline. It’s too early to tell, clearly, but motorists should be aware.”