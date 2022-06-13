BELLEFONTE — Centre County Treasurer Colleen Kennedy announced that hunting licenses for the 2022-23 season went on sale June 13 at outlets across the county, including the Treasurer’s Office. Prices for hunting licenses in the new season remain the same as last year. Lifetime license holders are reminded to renew their lifetime license at no additional cost.
Monday, July 11 is the first day that the Treasurer’s Office is allowed to accept antlerless deer license applications by mail from Pennsylvania residents. Nonresident applications will be processed beginning Monday, July 18. The first round of unsold “bonus tags” will start on Monday, Aug. 1.