The Hughes Dairy Farm, located near Mahaffey, is the 2021 Conservation Farm of the Year — a title awarded by the Clearfield County Conservation District.
“I felt personally that the Hughes Dairy Farm was pretty deserving of it,” Agricultural Technician Nick Hepfl told the district’s board of directors at a recent meeting.
Last summer, 1,300 feet of stream bank fencing was built, Hepfl said. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, fences have environmental benefits, such as preventing animals from tramping through the area and excess nutrients from getting to the water.
The farm has been working towards being almost 100 percent no till and using cover crops over the past several years. Both practices help improve soil health.
“They’ve really taken it by the horns and really invested in it,” Hepfl said. “They really are understanding it and going out of their way to learn more about it.”
The farm recently bought a six row corn planter and no-till drill, according to Hepfl. The drill allows farmers to plant crops without having to plow the land — saving time and significantly reducing the need for fertilizer.
“His willingness to go above and beyond was definitely noteworthy,” Hepfl stated.
A structure was also installed on their access road to help address erosion issues.
“Every time it would rain, it would just blow right down through the pasture, right down to the stream,” Hepfl stated. “We spent money on another grant to improve that road, kind of regrade it and put those conveyor belt diversions in. They’re working really well.”
Hepfl noted that although Hughes Dairy Farm stood out this year, there are many farms that deserve recognition in the area.
“I feel bad every year because there’s always tons of farms in this county that do tons of stuff and are all worthy of mentioning,” Hepfl said. “There’s all these other farms that are already invested in cover crops and no till and have been doing all this stuff that sometimes don’t get recognized, and I wish there was a way to recognize everybody.”