Hudish retires after 31 years of service

Magisterial District Judge James Glass presented Renee Hudish with a plaque at her retirement party. She worked 31 years as a judicial secretary at the magistrate’s office in Houtzdale.

 Submitted

Renee Hudish of Ramey retired Friday after 31 years of working as a district justice secretary in Houtzdale.

She said she started in 1991 working for the now retired Senior Magisterial District Justice James Hawkins as a part-time secretary and was promoted to full-time in 1994.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos