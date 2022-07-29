Renee Hudish of Ramey retired Friday after 31 years of working as a district justice secretary in Houtzdale.
She said she started in 1991 working for the now retired Senior Magisterial District Justice James Hawkins as a part-time secretary and was promoted to full-time in 1994.
Hudish said the job was challenging at times. It would get hectic in the office, and being on call at night could be difficult. She said when defendants are caught and arraigned in the evening, the staff would often have to come into the office late at night.
But she said she loved her job. She enjoyed working in the law and working with computers.
She said over the years she saw a lot of interesting situations and has a lot of good stories she could tell.
“But none of them are fit for printing in the newspaper,” Hudish said with a laugh.
When her sons Eric and Alan were in school, she said it was nice having the office so close to the Moshannon Valley schools.
She will miss working with her co-workers most of all.
In retirement, she plans to spend more time with her five grandchildren and help her husband on their farm that has 80 beef cattle.