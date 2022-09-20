HOUTZDALE — Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania.
One of the projects that was awarded new funding was in Houtzdale Borough. The Hannah Street Park Project was approved to receive $84,891.
“These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf.
“They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to make our commonwealth a truly great place to live, work and play.”
The 130 Act 13 projects approved today are in 40 counties. The total funding amount is more than $18.2 million.
The projects are designated for specific initiatives as follows:
- Greenways, Trails and Recreation: 94 projects approved; $12,219,569 total.