HOUTZDALE — Houtzdale Revitalization Association met in September.
Among the items discussed are:
- The association recently received a grant for signage and a billboard from the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority. HRA is responsible for a 50 percent match for the grant.
- The association discussed plans for a yard sale/flea market in late June 2022 with the date to be announced. Members discussed placing additional directional signs to the location and sending communications notifying churches and local businesses of the event.
- The association discussed participation in Houtzdale Days 2022. A suggestion was made to gear the association’s booth to kids with details to be announced.
- The association discussed working with the Houtzdale Fire Co. to construct a pavilion for public use. Officers of the fire company will be invited to HRA’s next meeting to discuss the subject and the possibility of naming it in memory of the late David Wulderk.
- The association made plans to host an art show on Saturday, Nov. 27 –Small Business Saturday. The show will be an opportunity for local artists to sell their works. Additional details will be announced following the October meeting.