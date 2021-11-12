HOUTZDALE — The Houtzdale-Ramey Ambulance Service is conducting its 2022 membership drive.
Membership covers all expenses not covered by primary medical insurance for emergencies to hospitals in Clearfield, DuBois, Tyrone, Altoona and State College.
Cost of the card is $40 for a single, $50 for a family.
Cards have been mailed out to members. If a member hasn’t received a card, call 814-378-8622.
The Houtzdale-Ramey EMS has been serving the area since 1984 and is a charitable non-profit company.
The service covers Houtzdale, Brisbin, Woodward Township, Gulich Township and Ramey Borough.
The ambulance company thanks everyone who has supported the service.