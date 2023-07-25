A Houtzdale man who provided drugs that resulted in death pleaded guilty to drug delivery and involuntary manslaughter and related charges and was sentenced to prison by Judge Paul E. Cherry at a recent session of Plea and Sentencing Court.
Shawn Michael Soupart, 37, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, involuntary manslaughter — misdemeanor of the first degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — ungraded misdemeanors and would receive a minimum of one year in prison, according to District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers.
Soupart’s attorney, Chief Public Defender Jendi Schwab, said Soupart already has already served more than a year in prison and asked Cherry to sentence him to county jail because if he is sent to state prison, by the time Soupart completes all the programs and is processed out, he will serve significantly more time in jail than the minimum.
She also asked Cherry to give Soupart less than the 10-year maximum because he is already serving more than the minimum sentence.,
Sayers argued that due to the seriousness of the crime, Soupart should have a lengthy maximum sentence to make sure he doesn’t reoffend.
Once a defendant is released from prison after reaching the minimum sentence, they remain on parole until the maximum sentence is reached.
Sayers said the victim’s family is in agreement with the plea.
Cherry sentenced Soupart to serve a minimim of one year and a maximum of 10 years in state prison.
Cherry also ordered Soupart to have no contact with the victim’s family, and prohibited him form consuming of possessing alcohol or controlled substances without permission from the probation department and he is prohibited from entering any bars while under supervision.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 13, 2022, state police were informed by 911 dispatch that a male was deceased at a West Hannah Street apartment in Houtzdale.
Troopers arrived and found James William Mosley in the residence, who had died as a result of a fentanyl overdose from drugs provided by Soupart.
State police had a confidential informant send Soupart a text message asking Soupart to provide the same drugs he provided Mosley the previous evening. Soupart agreed and the CI set up a controlled buy where Soupart sold fentanyl to the CI.
Soupart was taken into custody and he admitted to providing the CI the same drugs he gave to Mosley the day before.