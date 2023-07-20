HOUTZDALE — The 28th annual Houtzdale Days is underway, and kicking it off Wednesday evening was the opening Vespers service. Several members of the Houtzdale Ministerium took the stage to administer their blessings over the festivities.
After the closing prayers of the service, Joyce Weatherholtz and several HCPA members took the stage to announce the Houtzdale Citizen and Group of the year.
Volunteer firefighter and EMS member Ted Charney was named Houtzdale Citizen of the Year.
“No matter what the call is, Ted is always there regardless of whether or not they need him to be — he just wants to help,” Weaterholtz said. “Ted is aways going to be there for you, regardless of the situation.”
She continued, “Our 5K this year needed someone to step up and volunteer to help organize it. Without hesitation, it was Ted. He deserves this more than anyone I know.”
An emotional Charney took to the stage, accepted his award and gave a short, yet passionate, speech.
“Thank you all for this wonderful award, I am beyond proud and happy to receive it,” Charney said. “I do the things that I do because I love helping and supporting this community. I am beyond blessed to have the abilities that I do and I’m blessed to put them to work here in Houtzdale.”
Weatherholtz then announced Saint Barbara’s Polish National Catholic Church as winners of the Houtzdale Group of the Year award.
Crissy Lidgett and the Rev. Fr. Andres Simental of St. Barbara’s PNCC then took the stage to offer speeches to the audience.
“Thank you all for this wonderful award,” said Simental, “We are truly blessed to be able to serve such a wonderful community. We are going to continue to serve you all and praise God to the best of our abilities.”
Lidgett added, “We’re a small parish here but we’re really grateful to be able to do our best here. We really appreciate this award and the recognition.”