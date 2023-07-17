HOUTZDALE — Houtzdale Days is entering its 28th year and the festivities are going stronger than ever, according to HCPA Member Joyce Weatherholtz.
“Everything has gone just about according to plan for this year’s event,” Weatherholtz said. “The only problem that we really see year-in, year-out is manpower; but we take the volunteers we can get and every year we’re blessed to be able to make it work.”
Houtzdale Days kicks off on Wednesday, July 19 and runs until Saturday, July 22.
Kicking off the festivities on Wednesday is a Vespers service at 6 p.m., where the local ministerium will honor the citizen and group of the year at 6:30 p.m. Following the service, there will be live entertainment provided by DJ Little Man Gardner, where those in attendance will be invited to come up and showcase their musical abilities.
On Thursday, the celebration opens at 6 p.m. with two bands taking their talents to the stage. At 6:30, Front and Center will be performing, followed by the Second Chance Band at 7:00 p.m.
On Friday, a new tradition will be taking place, with the crowing of the princess and prince of Houtzdale Days at 6:30 p.m., followed by a performance from the Moore Brothers.
The Houtzdale Days 5K and Firemen’s Challenge will also be taking place on Friday at 7 p.m. The Firemen’s challenge involved people wearing, or carrying, their firemen’s gear through a course. If you complete the course with all of the firemen’s gear on, you will then be able to make a $250 donation to any local fire company of your choice.
On Saturday, the final day of the event, the festivities will start earlier in the day with the kid’s fishing derby. Registration for the derby will run from 8 to 9 a.m., and the actual derby will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Prizes will be given out for each age group under the age of 15.
“We’re really excited for the fishing derby this year too,” Weatherholtz explained. “We’ve had the stream stocked with $2,500 worth of fish and we’re looking forward to seeing the community come together for a fun event.”
Then, coming later in the day will be the Houtzdale Days parade at 6 p.m. The Moshannon Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola, Curwensville and West Branch high school marching bands will all be in attendance.
Then, starting at 6:30 p.m., DJ Little Man Gardner will be back to provide the entertainment. Closing out the ceremony will be a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m., provided by R and R Fireworks of Houtzdale.
Saturday is also children’s day at the fair, meaning that all kids get in for free.
The theme for this year’s Houtzdale Days is 80s movies, and it’s a theme that Weatherholtz is particularly excited about.
“This is a theme that people of all ages can relate to,” she explained. “Our float in the parade is themed like a movie from the 80s and we’re really excited to see people hopefully come to town and embrace it.”
A celebration of this magnitude doesn’t come without a large amount of effort and coordination from the community and Weatherholtz is grateful for the help of all those around who have made this event a reality.
“We have a lot of incredibly hard workers here helping us out, year after year,” Weatherholtz explained. “The Houtzdale/Woodward Recreation Authority, Houtzdale SCI, Ted Charney and so many others deserve an endless amount of recognition. Without these people and organizations, this event doesn’t come together.”
She continued, “We are truly blessed to have such a tight-knit community here and I’m so happy that we get to celebrate that.”