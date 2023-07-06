Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN CLEARFIELD... NORTHWESTERN CENTRE...SOUTHEASTERN CAMERON AND WEST CENTRAL CLINTON COUNTIES THROUGH 530 PM EDT... At 451 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles northeast of Clearfield, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation possible. Locations impacted include... Karthaus and Pine Glen. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH