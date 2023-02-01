Hoodie-Hoo day will be back in full force this year, organizer Jane Lee Yare said.
The COVID-19 pandemic scaled down the celebrations for the past couple of years, but organizers plan to be back in full swing this year.
“Hoodie-Hoo had to wear a mask for a couple of years,” Yare said. “But this year will be a Hoodie-Hoo Day revival.”
Hoodie Hoo is a mythical creature who sleeps in the winter, and Hoodie Hoo Day is celebrated nationally. It has been celebrated in Clearfield County for well over a decade, Yare said.
On Hoodie Hoo Day, people are supposed to make noise and waive their hands to wake him up to drive away winter and bring an early spring.
National Hoodie Hoo Day is Feb. 20, but since that is Presidents’ Day this year, the group is going to hold it locally on Feb. 17, Yare said.
Yare said the schedule of events for Hoodie Hoo Day hasn’t been set yet.
She is hoping to bring the celebration to local day cares and senior housing centers as well downtown businesses.
They are hoping to have a large event in the parking lot of the Express Cafe at the corner of Market and 3rd Streets, weather permitting.
She said the schedule of events hasn’t been set yet because a lot depends on how many volunteers they have. Those wishing to volunteer should call Yare at 814-765-4496.
She also said she is hoping to get a few musicians to come play on Hoodie Hoo Day to help chase winter away.
Yare is planning to have the “Shoot the Groundhog” game where participants can shoot a toy groundhog with a toy gun for a chance to win prizes.
And as usual, people can simply go outside around noon and yell Hoodie Hoo and waive their hands above their heads to chase winter and the winter blues away.