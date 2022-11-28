PHILIPSBURG — New Library hours at Holt Memorial Library are starting Dec. 1. Hours will be Monday and Thursday from 1-8 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. -1 p.m.
Stop by the library and see the newly displayed student art work. Art work is created by students who attend Philipsburg Osceola School District and West Branch School District.
The library’s December programs include:
- Dec. 1 –Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 p.m.; Kids Connect –Salt Snowflakes, 6 p.m. (registration required)
- Dec. 3 –Teen and Adult Book BINGO (registration required)
- Dec. 5 –Knit Wits, 5:30-6:45 p.m.
- Dec. 7 –Preschool Storytime session, 10:30 a.m.
- Dec. 8 –Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 p.m.; Kids Connect – Ice Cream Cone Tree Craft, 6 p.m. (registration required)
- Dec. 10 –Friends of the Library Used Book Sale, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Dec. 12 –Teen and Adult Chess Club, 5:30 – 6:45 p.m.
- Dec. 14 –Preschool Storytime session Meet the Grinch, 10:30 a.m. (registration required)
- Dec. 15 –Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 p.m.; Kids Connect –Kids in the Kitchen, 6 p.m. (registration required)
- Dec. 19 –Knit Wits 5:30-6:45 p.m.
- Dec. 21 –Free Play – no regularly scheduled program
- Dec. 22 –Free Play – no regularly scheduled program
- Dec. 24 –Library is closed
- Dec. 26 –Library is closed
- Dec. 28 –Free Play – no regularly scheduled program
- Dec. 29 –Free Play – no regularly scheduled program; Library closes at 5 p.m.
- Dec. 31 –Library is closed
*Drop by the library during the month of December and make an ornament.